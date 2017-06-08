Wilmington's first Aldi store set to open June 22

Aldi is set to open its first Wilmington location on Thursday, June 22.

The new store, which is located at 7954 Market Street, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony starting at 8:25 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

Following the ceremony, the first 100 customers will receive a golden ticket containing Aldi gift cards of various amounts. Customers can also tour the new location and sample some of Aldi's exclusive products.

“We’re thrilled to join the Wilmington community and offer customers the benefits of the ALDI shopping experience. Our high-quality products and everyday low prices make for a combination our competitors just can’t match,” said Chris Daniels, division vice president for Aldi.

Aldi operates more than 1,600 stores across 35 states, serving more than 40 million customers each month.

