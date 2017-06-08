Your turn: Moving forward with a reverse osmosis water treatment plant

Guest My Turn By: Bob Walker, executive director of H2GO

In 1976, H2GO was established for the purpose of preserving and promoting public health and welfare by providing water service for the residents in northeastern Brunswick County.

Our customers expect us to operate the utility responsibly - being customer oriented; providing for service needs today; planning for water demands of future generations; maintaining financial viability.

In 2011, H2GO began a methodical approach to evaluate water supplies and treatment alternatives, knowing our service area could double over the next 25 years, and wholesale purchased water rates would continue to increase.

Moving forward with groundwater supplies and reverse osmosis water treatment is the best water supply option.

Why is this?

Our customer’s water rates will not increase – not today, not for the foreseeable future – we’ll no longer be dependent on rising wholesale water rates; we will have sustainable, reliable groundwater supplies – no longer dependent on the vulnerable Cape Fear River; and the life-cycle savings of owning and operating our own water treatment plant will greatly enhance the utility’s long-term financial viability.

H2GO is not rushing this project – it’s been in the works for six years.

Opposition calls to delay the project are an attempt to circumvent the decisions of a duly elected Board of Commissioners, doing their jobs for their entire term of service.

To what end-game the opposition seeks and why, I can only speculate – perhaps they’re short-sighted, perhaps it’s politically motivated. It’s certainly not in the best interest of the H2GO customers.