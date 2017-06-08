911 caller: Eight or 10 shots fired in deadly shooting

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
Country music stars won't be the only ones at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, which will also feature Hollywood stars like Ashton Kutcher and musicians such as Peter Frampton and Earth, Wind & Fire. The show will be...More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
James Comey, the former FBI director, is set to testify Thursday to say, in part, that the president requested he drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.More >>
