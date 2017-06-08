911 caller: Eight or 10 shots fired in deadly shooting

A man who called 911 said told dispatchers he heard eight or 10 gunshots before coming out of his house and finding the victim of a fatal shooting laying in the street Wednesday. (Source: WECT)

A man who called 911 told dispatchers he heard eight or 10 gunshots before coming out of his house and finding the victim of a fatal shooting lying in the street Wednesday.

According to Wilmington Police Department officials, the shooting occurred just before noon in the 900 block of Campbell Street near the intersection with Tenth Street.

The man shot was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made and police have not released the victim's name.

This is the 12th homicide in Wilmington this year.

“I was inside the house working and I heard about eight or 10 shots go off," a caller told 911. "Two kids in red and gray shirts – one red, one grey – sweat shirts running down the streets. Came outside and there’s a man laying in the street. He’s not moving.”

The caller later tells the dispatcher the two people he saw running were teens and that they were heading toward 11th Street

A woman called 911 shortly afterward to report the injured man.

“There’s a man laying down here on the ground," she said. "He’s got blood coming out of his back.”

In one of the 911 calls, a man tells a dispatcher that he heard several shots and that his house was hit by gunfire.

“I just heard the shots and one went through my door," he said.

The caller said that he thought he heard six or seven shots and that no one in his residence was injured.

