LIVE: Former FBI Director James Comey tells his side of the story

James Comey, the former FBI director, is set to testify Thursday to say, in part, that the president requested he drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

James Comey will appear before the Senate for the first time since being fired. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Former FBI Director James Comey, who was suddenly fired last May by President Donald Trump, will tell his side of the story to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday in the most dramatic moment yet in the inquiry into the Trump campaign and Russia.

Comey released his opening statement Wednesday, which summarizes his meetings and phone calls with President Donald Trump.

Comey was the director of the FBI until May when President Donald Trump fired him. As a point of distinction: Comey did not resign and was not "asked to resign." He was outright fired, only learning about it from a news report while on an FBI business trip in Los Angeles.

He was almost four years into his 10-year term.

