LIVE: Former FBI Director James Comey tells his side of the story

    James Comey, the former FBI director, is set to testify Thursday to say, in part, that the president requested he drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Former FBI Director James Comey, who was suddenly fired last May by President Donald Trump, will tell his side of the story to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday in the most dramatic moment yet in the inquiry into the Trump campaign and Russia.

Comey released his opening statement Wednesday, which summarizes his meetings and phone calls with President Donald Trump.

You can hear what he as to say on wect.com at the top of this story or on mobile here: http://bit.ly/2qkM5FM. The hearing is expected to start at 10 a.m.

Comey was the director of the FBI until May when President Donald Trump fired him. As a point of distinction: Comey did not resign and was not "asked to resign." He was outright fired, only learning about it from a news report while on an FBI business trip in Los Angeles.

He was almost four years into his 10-year term.

More details about Comey and the Russia-Trump investigation: http://bit.ly/2sXpVeH

    Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

