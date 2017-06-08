Area students weigh in on Harvard revoking admissions due to private chats

The latest survey from Kaplan administrators shows that 35 percent of college admission officers are taking a look at prospective student profiles at some point throughout the process. (Source: WECT)

It takes years of elite academic performance and notable achievement outside the classroom just to be considered for an offer of admission at Harvard.

It can also take a single click and post to have that admission revoked.

Harvard's rescinding of admission offers to 10 students who engaged in an offensive and racist private Facebook chat is the latest example of agonizing social media use, a prime scenario as to how bright minds can stumble so easily on a network, despite the number of previous examples to guide them.

Perhaps this case is unique in the fact that it was not a public tweet or Facebook post that ultimately cost the students, but a private chat.

“At first I was a little confused – what could they have possibly done to warrant that," said Karima Raharjr, a senior heading to Vanderbilt in the fall to study education. "But after learning some of the vulgar things they were talking about, I don’t really pity them and I think it was a reasonable decision by the university.”

Athletically, social media blunders seem to arise every year, as more and more coaches begin to scour recruits' profiles, with scholarship money on the line.

Dropped another prospect this AM due to his social media presence...Actually glad I got to see the 'real' person before we offered him. — Herb Hand (@CoachHand) July 30, 2014

A highly recruited football player was expelled from his prep school and had scholarship offers pulled after a series of explicit tweets.

And on a college tour at Bowdoin College, a prospective student began a tweet storm disparaging fellow attendees. She was denied admission.

“I think that it really shows that your actions have consequences," said Ashley senior Lauryn Highsmith, who heads to UNC next semester. "Most students don’t realize when the post stuff on social media that it’ll get out to people.”

Jeanne Persuit, an associate professor of communication studies at UNCW, points out that this really shouldn't just be a train of thought for high school students.

"The sooner you start thinking about it now; it's not like in four years, 'oh you're not going to have to worry about that because you can post whatever you want,'" she said. "That time is never gonna happen, and what's gonna happen when they go to college is hearing about how employers will get it."

Maybe the best piece of advice when it all is said and done: would mom approve?

“I have my mom on a lot of my social media, so I don’t want anybody to think less of me," said Ashley senior Harris Hord, who also heads to Carolina this fall. "Especially my mother, my family…that’d be bad.”

