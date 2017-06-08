State offers reward for info on 2016 Maple Hill murders

The State of North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of two brothers in the Maple Hill area, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday. (Source: Raycom Media)

The State of North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the 2016 murder of two brothers in the Maple Hill area, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday.

The bodies of Deandre Patrick Gilbert, 19, and Tyler Christian Gilbert, 16, were discovered in a ditch on Hardy Graham Road in the Maple Hill area of Onslow County on May 18, 2016. Officials said that the two were shot execution style.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Onslow County Crimestoppers at 910-938-3273, or the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.