Police: Man stabs wife, daughter to death in North Carolina

Police say a man killed his estranged wife and daughter during a triple-stabbing at a gas station in North Carolina. (Source: Raycom Media)

News & Record reports according to a statement from High Point police, 48-year-old Andrew Jackson Allen, Jr. was arrested Tuesday on two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Officers responded shortly after 9 p.m. to a report of three people being stabbed in the parking lot of a gas station. Police say Jackson had stabbed his wife, 45-year-old Vickie Bradshaw Allen, and daughter, 21-year-old Andrea Mae Allen, to death. A family friend, 16-year-old Robert Seay, suffered serious injuries that aren't life-threatening.

Police say a "domestic-related incident" happened before the stabbing.

Further details haven't been released. It's unclear if Allen has an attorney.

