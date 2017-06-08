Closure hearing for Acme Delco Middle School set for June 27

A hearing concerning the proposed closure of Acme Delco Middle School is scheduled for Tuesday, June 27. (Source: WECT)

A hearing concerning the proposed closure of Acme Delco Middle School is scheduled for Tuesday, June 27.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the school's cafeteria.

The Columbus County Board of Education is seeking to close the school with the anticipated consolidation of Acme Delco and Hallsboro middle schools.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting to provide their input on closing the school.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.