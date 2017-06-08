Construction on Harris Teeter in Carolina Beach delayed until 2018

Construction of a Harris Teeter grocery store in Carolina Beach has been delayed until next year, town officials announced Wednesday. (Source: WBTV)

Construction of a Harris Teeter grocery store in Carolina Beach has been delayed until next year, town officials announced Wednesday.

In a post on the town's Facebook page, staff said that it had been informed that Kroger, which owns Harris Teeter, is delaying construction on newly approved Harris Teeter stores.

Construction now is expected to begin in early 2018.

In April, the Carolina Beach Town Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit for the proposed 58,000-foot store in the 1000 block of North Lake Park Boulevard. The store will feature a coffee shop, fuel center and pharmacy. It could include additional expansion in the future, but that would require additional parking.

