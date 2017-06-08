Sharks earn 9-4 road victory over Edenton

On a cool and windy night in Edenton, the Sharks bats came alive early and the bullpen sealed

the deal late. Colby Lee (1-0) notched his first win of the summer while Andrew McDonald (1-1)

picked up his first loss.



The bats started rolling in the top of the 2nd inning for the Sharks. Marcus Shoemaker and Cory

Everett led the inning off with back-to-back singles. Kep Brown was walked to load the bases.

Then Justin Dean reached base on an error by Steamers shortstop Connor Kopach, which

plated two runs for the Sharks. Later in the inning Luke Morgan drove in 2 runs with a 2 out

single to right field.



In the 3rd, the first two hitters, Danny Wondrack and Marcus Shoemaker, reached base for the

second consecutive inning. With one out, Ben Highfill drove in 2 more runs with a one-out

double. In the bottom half of the inning Edenton scored on a two out single by Tristen

Carranza.



In the fourth, Danny Wondrack came to the plate with two outs and his College of Charleston

teammate, Riley Knudsen on first base. The Sharks catcher crushed one of the wall in left

driving home Knudsen and Wilmington took a 7-1 lead on the road.



Sharks starter Colby Lee went 6 innings, the longest outing for a Wilmington starting this

season. Lee allowed 2 more runs in the 6th inning before exiting the contest. The freshman

from South Carolina allowed 3 runs, 1 earned on 7 hits, striking out 4 and walking 4.



The Sharks bullpen took over in the 7th inning with righty Tim Salvadore. The Virginia Tech

Hokie went just 0.1 of an inning allowing 1 run on 1 hit. Ryan Hall then came in and shut the

door on the Steamers retiring all 5 batters he faced.



Wilmington added 2 insurance runs in the 8th inning to take a 9-4 lead into the 9th. Mitch

Spence came on to record the final 3 outs allowing 1 hit and striking out 1.



Wilmington returns home tomorrow for its first matchup with Morehead City. First pitch from

Buck Hardee Field is at 7:05. Coverage on the CPL Webpass begins at 6:50 with The Sharks

Pregame Show.