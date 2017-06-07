1954 Azalea Open winner, Bob Toski returns to Wilmington

Absence makes the heart grow fonder.



For 1954 Azalea Open winner, Bob Toski that is very true.

On Wednesday, Toski made the trip back to Wilmington for the first time in more than 60 years to speak to members of the Cape Fear Country Club, and receive the plaque from his 1954 championship.

The 90-year-old still has fond memories of Wilmington, and playing at Cape Fear.



"They were so nice to me,” Toski said. “I loved the golf course and winning the tournament here. Always thought the southern charm was what made Cape Fear Country Club."

Toski got four of his five PGA wins in 1954, and was the leading money winner on the tour.

After retiring from the tour, Toski became a golf instructor, and he still plays regularly.

“It’s a game of a lifetime,” he said. “People don’t understand why it’s a game of a lifetime, because you can strike a ball as hard as you can, or with less effort, and play with in yourself.

Toski was inducted into the PGA Golf Professional Hall of Fame in 2013.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.