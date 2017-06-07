Hammerheads and Charlotte Eagles play to 1-1 draw

Wilmington, NC – The Wilmington Hammerheads, attempting to bounce back from a 3-1 loss to Myrtle Beach Mutiny earlier in the week, share points with the Charlotte Eagles after a cold and rainy draw Wednesday night.

The first half saw shared possession from both teams. Charlotte sent a barrage of crosses into the box but weren’t able to connect. The visiting team tested Hammerheads’ keeper Andrew Romig as they sent four shots on target. The first goal came late in the 44th minute when Daniel Escobar completed a 1-2 exchange with Tanner Roberts before he raced the Charlotte keeper to the ball, chipping it over his sprawling frame. It was only the second shot recorded by the home team in the half.

Wilmington came out firing on all cylinders in the second half. The Hammerheads forced two saves just minutes in. The most impressive came in the 69’ when Tanner Roberts headed a corner clean out of the air and down in front of the goal. Charlotte scored in the 84’ when Wilmington turned the ball over from a poor touch. The Eagle’s Curren Page fired a shot from distance that beat Romig at his near post.

Andrew Romig showed up huge in stoppage time saving two impressive strikes from inside the penalty area.