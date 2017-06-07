Plastic pollution and the collapse of Ocean ecosystems lecture

The Museum of Coastal Carolina continues their Sand Bar Lecture Series with "Plastic Pollution and the Collapse of Ocean Ecosystems." (Source: WECT)

The Museum of Coastal Carolina continues their Sand Bar Lecture Series with "Plastic Pollution and the Collapse of Ocean Ecosystems."

Dr. Matthew Eick will discuss the issue of plastic pollution and its effect on the ocean ecosystems and what can be done to reduce our plastic footprint. You can attend this seminar on Tuesday, June 27 at 6:00 p.m.

Eick teaches undergraduate courses in environmental soil chemistry, soils and environmental science at Virginia Tech.

The Museum of Coastal Carolina is located at 21 East Second Street in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina. Admission is free for museum members. Non-member all-day admission is $9.50 for adults, $8.50 for seniors, $7.50 for children and free for those 2 and under.

For more information about the Museum of Coastal Carolina, call 910-579-1016 or visit the Museum's website.

