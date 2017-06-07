Enjoy fresh air and Shakespeare in the park

The annual Shakespeare festival is a staple at Greenfield Lake each summer. (Source: WECT)

Get a healthy dose of fresh air while you take in a classic play.

Wilmington's annual Shakespeare on the Green festival is underway at the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater.

Wilmington's annual, free-to-the-public Cape Fear Shakespeare on the Green festival, in association with the City of Wilmington, is every weekend and weeknights throughout the month of June.

As You Like It performances are staged each weekend at 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday through June 25. Thursday performances benefit Actor Appreciation Night.

A Midsummer Night's Dream performances are staged Tuesday through Thursday, June 6-8; Monday through Thursday, June 12-15 and Tuesday through Thursday, June 20-22 at 8 p.m.

