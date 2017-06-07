Two suspects sought in Brunswick County armed robbery

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding two men suspected of committing an armed robbery on Wednesday night.

Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Justin Justice, 18, and an unknown suspect were involved in an armed robbery off Maco Road, according to BCSO spokesperson Emily Flax. Justice is a 5-foot-9, 195-pound white male with blue eyes and red hair. He is possibly armed and considered dangerous.

The second suspect is described as a black male in his 20s. He is 5-9 to 6-feet tall, 245 pounds and was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Brunswick County authorities are asking anyone with information to call 911.

