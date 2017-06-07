One of two suspects in Brunswick County armed robbery in custody

A suspect wanted in connection to a Brunswick County armed robbery was taken into custody Wednesday night.
According to online records, Justin Ray Justice, 18, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was booked under a $125,000 bond.
Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Justice and an unknown suspect were involved in an armed robbery off Maco Road, according to Brunswick County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Emily Flax.
The second suspect is still being sought.
Brunswick County authorities are asking anyone with information to call 911.
