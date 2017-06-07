Children can touch and learn about sea creatures

Children can get a hands-on lesson on what’s in the waterways.
The North Carolina Coastal Federation started its Touch Tank Tuesday program this week. Children can reach in and touch some of the sea life.
Each Tuesday through August, Coastal Federation workers will show off the sea creatures collected from the water around Wrightsville Beach, which can include red and green algae, purple sea urchins, blue crabs and orange horse conchs. The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Coastal Federation’s headquarters at Wrightsville Beach.
The plants and animals are released back into the wild after the program.
