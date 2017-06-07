Briggs announces candidacy for seat on Wilmington City Council in 2017

Hollis Briggs has declared his intention to run for a seat on Wilmington City Council in 2017. (Source: Facebook)

Another candidate has announced intentions to run for a seat on the Wilmington City Council.

Hollis Briggs Jr., who is a native of Wilmington, said in a news release his campaign “will focus on government accountability and public safety."

“The City Council has made progress in Wilmington’s neighborhoods and streets,” Briggs said in an email news release. “This campaign is about expanding on that progress, and providing new leadership to see the work through. What we want to focus on is keeping our city safe, affordable, and flourishing for every Wilmingtonian.”

Briggs also said he wants to use the 2016 parks bond to improve city recreation in areas that most badly require work.

“I believe that knowing Wilmington’s history, and understanding where our challenges come from gives us the unique perspective to meet those challenges directly,” Briggs' news release statement continued. “I am mindful about Wilmington’s history, and hugely optimistic about working towards a vibrant future for our beautiful city.”

Briggs ran unsuccessfully for a seat on city council in 2015, and also was a candidate for a state House seat in 2008.

For several years he has organized and directed the City of Wilmington’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade and celebration.

Reverend Clifford Barnett, pastor of Warner Temple AME Zion Church, announced earlier this year he will be a council candidate when filing begins in July.

Three seats will be up for grabs on the ballot in November.

Earl Sheridan has said he does not plan to seek a fourth term. Council members Charlie Rivenbark and Kevin O’Grady will be seeking third consecutive four-year terms on the seven-member board. Mayor Bill Saffo has not decided if he will run for a sixth term.

Filing for municipal elections begins Friday, July 7 at noon and ends Friday, July 21 at noon.

