Permitless concealed carry bill passes NC House, goes to Senate

A North Carolina bill that would allow someone to carry a concealed handgun without a permit in certain places passed that state House Thursday. The bill will now go to the Senate.

HB 746 passed its final of three votes in the House 64-51.

The bill would make the permit no longer necessary only in locations where it's currently permissible to openly carry a handgun. Gun purchases still require a permit.

The latest measure features certain restrictions and applies to persons 18 or older and who aren't otherwise prohibited by law to carry a firearm.

Supporters argue that the bill would equalize concealed carry-open carry laws in the state, while opponents continue to raise concerns about safety and gun violence.

The bill has created yet another rift between gun-rights supporters and gun control advocates. The measure would still need the Senate's approval before it could go to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk.

Representatives Ted Davis (R-New Hanover) and Frank Iler (R-Brunswick) are two of eight GOP members joining all House Democrats voting to oppose the bill.

“I discussed with our sheriff (John Ingram) the provisions on 18-year-olds carrying concealed and others,” Rep. Iler said in a statement. “I am for a gun bill, but not this one.” Rep. Davis did not respond to a request for a comment.

