Gun bill gets tentative approval in House, final vote Thursday

Gun bill legislation tentatively passed the state House Wednesday, and is on the agenda for a final vote in that chamber on Thursday. (Source: WECT)

A North Carolina bill that would allow someone to carry a concealed handgun without a permit in certain places has received tentative approval in the House.

After over an hour of debate, members voted 65-54 Wednesday in favor of the HB 746. It would make the permit no longer necessary only in locations where it's currently permissible to openly carry a handgun. Gun purchases still require a permit. Members are expected to cast a final House vote on the bill Thursday.

The latest measure features certain restrictions and applies to persons 18 or older and who aren't otherwise prohibited by law to carry a firearm.

Supporters argue that the bill would equalize concealed carry-open carry laws in the state, while opponents continue to raise concerns about safety and gun violence.

The bill has created yet another rift between gun rights supporters and gun control advocates. The measure would still need the Senate's approval before it could go to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk.

Representatives Ted Davis (R-New Hanover) and Frank Iler (R-Brunswick) are two of eight GOP members joining all House Democrats voting to oppose the bill.

“I discussed with our sheriff (John Ingram) the provisions on 18-year-olds carrying concealed and others,” Rep. Iler said in a statement. “I am for a gun bill, but not this one.” Rep. Davis did not respond to a request for a comment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. WECT contributed to this report.

