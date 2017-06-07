Gun bill gets tentative approval in House, final vote Thursday

A North Carolina bill that would allow someone to carry a concealed handgun without a permit in certain places has received tentative approval in the House. Members voted 65-54 Wednesday in favor of the HB 746, with Rep. Ted Davis (R-New Hanover) and Rep. Frank Iler (R-Brunswick) among eight Republicans joining all Democrats in opposing the legislation.More >>
Another candidate has announced intentions to run for a seat on Wilmington City Council. Hollis Briggs Jr, who is a native of Wilmington, said in a news release his campaign “will focus on government accountability and public safety”.More >>
North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is pushing Republican state legislators to immediately redraw General Assembly districts.More >>
State officials are investigating reports that someone tried to compromise electronic election records in 21 North Carolina counties.More >>
North Carolina will work to reduce pollution in support of the Paris Agreement, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.More >>
