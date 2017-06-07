Wilmington native, professional ballerina returns home for performance

Wilmington native and professional Joffrey Ballet of Chicago dancer Dara Holmes, is returning home to the port city to preform in the Sleeping Beauty ballet this weekend. (Source: WECT)

Holmes began dancing at the Wilmington School of Ballet at the age of six.

Her parents couldn't afford the lessons but when dance instructor Elizabeth Hester noticed Holmes' natural talent, she awarded her a scholarship for however long she needed.

Holmes went on to train at a ballet boarding school in Florida throughout her high school years.

One year after her senior year in high school, she auditioned for the Joffrey Ballet of Chicago and got the job.

These days, Holmes likes to say that she dances for God and her mom. Her mom passed away in a car accident the two were in when Dara was just 12 years old.

"We were driving and a car kind of side lined us and we slid 100 feet and I broke my collar bone," Holmes said. "My mom was in the car. She passed away."

Since the day of the car accident Holmes has had even more motivation to keep dancing because she knew her mom would want her to.

"Also there's been a lot of clarity over the years as far as learning who mom was from people who spent time with her as an adult," Holmes said.

Holmes says her favorite part of dancing are the endless challenges. She said even when things get tough, her love for dancing remains.

"There are days when you're just like 'ugh can it be over?' Because your body hurts and your feet hurt and your brain hurts," Holmes said. "But you live for those days when you feel the best and then of course, preforming. That's the best part."

To add to her list of accomplishments, Holmes has also been named one of the top ten best African American ballerinas in the world.

