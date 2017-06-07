Carolina Beach police investigate vehicle break-ins during Memorial Day weekend

Carolina Beach police are asking for the public's help as the agency investigates several vehicle break-ins over the Memorial Day weekend.

According to officials, the incidents occurred in the 1600 block of Mackerel Lane and the 500 block of Alabama Avenue between 8 p.m. May 28 and 8 a.m. May 29.

If you have any information or surveillance video, please contact the Carolina Beach Police Department at 910-458-2540 ext. 264 or email CBPD@carolinabeach.org.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.