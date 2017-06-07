Pender Co. man facing more drug-related charges - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Pender Co. man facing more drug-related charges

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

A Pender County man arrested in April on numerous marijuana and cocaine-related charges was back in jail Wednesday on more drug charges.

According to officials, Christopher Richard Herring, 37, of Watha, was taken into custody at the conclusion of a narcotics investigation by the Pender County Sheriff's Office.

Herring was booked into the Pender County Jail under a $200,000 bond.

His charges include:

  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine
  • Sell cocaine
  • Deliver cocaine
  • Manufacture a schedule II controlled substance
  • Felony possession of cocaine
  • Maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for a controlled substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Herring was arrested back in April on nearly a dozen drug charges after narcotics officers executed a search warrant at a home on Piney Woods Road in the Watha community. He was given a $110,000 bond following that arrest.

