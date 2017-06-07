SBI investigation into former WPD officer could delay convicted killer's murder trial

James Bradley appearing in court after being indicted on a first-degree murder charge in connection to the death of Elisha Tucker. (Source: WECT)

The murder trial of a convicted killer charged in the presumed death of a missing Wilmington woman could be continued due to a closed SBI investigation into a former officer with the Wilmington Police Department, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

James Opelton Bradley, 54, is charged with first-degree murder in the disappearance of Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk, 54. He is also charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Elisha Tucker, whose body was found in the search for Van Newkirk.

Van Newkirk was last seen April 5, 2014, at The Husk Bar in downtown Wilmington. Her mother reported her missing two days later. In an interview with investigators following Van Newkirk’s disappearance, Bradley admitted he was “the last person to see her alive,” and that “it’s my fault she’s missing.”

While searching for Van Newkirk several weeks later, investigators discovered Tucker’s body inside trash bags bound with duct tape in a makeshift grave on a plot of land in Pender County that Bradley frequented during work with a landscaping company.

In a motion to continue filed Tuesday, Bradley’s defense attorney, Rick Miller, requested the trial in the Van Newkirk case be continued from June 12 to a future date, providing them an opportunity to investigate new evidence that they recently were made aware of.

“It has just come to the attention of the defense that former CSI WPD Michele Mahamadou was under investigation for planting evidence and other possible violations of duty,” the document states.

Mahamadou handled forensic evidence the state is using as evidence in the trial -- blood found on the floorboard of Bradley’s SUV. Testing at a state lab found the blood was a DNA match to Tucker. A judge ruled in March the defense could do independent testing of the sample.

"Failure to grant this motion is a violation of confrontation and due process rights under the State and Federal constitutions," the document states.

According to a spokesperson for the SBI, Mahamadou was under investigation in July 2015 on allegations of not entering evidence according to WPD procedures, but the case was closed Feb. 2, 2017, and no charges were filed.

In a separate document, Miller requested the court order the District Attorney provide all information related to the investigation of Mahamadou, including her personnel files and SBI records.

It is expected a judge will rule on the continuance request prior to jury selection, which is taking place in Pender County, Monday. A spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office said the state will be prepared to proceed with the trial Monday.

Once seated, the jury can hear evidence in Tucker's killing, along with Bradley's conviction for killing his 8-year-old stepdaughter in 1988 in Fayetteville, a judge ruled last year.

A public records request for Mahamadou’s employment history with the police department was not immediately returned, however she is listed as a crime scene technician in the City of Wilmington's online staff directory.

A trial date in the Tucker case has not been set. The state will be seeking the death penalty in her murder.

