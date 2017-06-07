Cooper calls for special session to redraw NC voting district maps

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is pushing Republican state legislators to immediately redraw General Assembly districts.More >>
State officials are investigating reports that someone tried to compromise electronic election records in 21 North Carolina counties.More >>
North Carolina will work to reduce pollution in support of the Paris Agreement, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.More >>
HB186, which proposes to repeal the controversial HB2 law in North Carolina, received a committee referral Monday night in the state House. Bipartisan support is the reason Rep. Ted Davis said he signed on as a primary sponsor of the bill.More >>
The Supreme Court has upheld a lower court ruling that struck down 28 state House and Senate districts in North Carolina because they violated the rights of black voters.More >>
