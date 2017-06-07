New Hanover County Board of Education approves four hires

Four new administrators were appointed by the New Hanover County Board of Education during Tuesday's board meeting.

Kristin Jackson is the new Director of Student Services, Dewey "Chris" Furr has been named interim assistant principal at new Hanover High School, Dionne Sturdivant was named principal of the Howe Pre-K Center and Karen McCall was appointed accounting supervisor in the finance department.

Jackson is the principal at Blair Elementary School and was an assistant principal at Lake Forest Academy and Sunset Park Elementary. Her contract as Director of Student Services begins June 19.

Furr retired as the New Hanover High principal in 2001 and has served in many capacities over the years with New Hanover County schools. His contract as assistant principal began on May 11 and ends June 13.

Sturdivant is an assistant principal at Burgaw Elementary and was an instructional leader with Rocky Point Elementary as well as a data support specialist and teacher at schools in Georgia and North Carolina. Her contract starts on June 26.

McCall, whose contract starts June 19, served as an assistant finance director for the City of Albemarle and was the senior accountant with the City of Concord.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.