Larry Brock stepping down as North Brunswick head football coach

North Brunswick head football coach Larry Brock is stepping down after two seasons.



“I had no intention of stepping down,” Brock said. “I was getting ready for the season and this opportunity came up that I couldn’t turn down.”

Brock is taking a position as a credit counselor at South Brunswick High School. The move is pending school board approval.

He said he hopes to continue to coaching football, but as an assistant at South Brunswick. Spending more time with his family was the main reason for the move, according to Brock.

“I have been coaching for a long time, and this just felt like the right move,” he said. “I want to be able to spend more time with my family.”

Brock was hired to replace longtime head coach Garry Bishop. In his two seasons on the sidelines for the Scorpions, Brock compiled a 12-11 record.

