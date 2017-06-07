Carolina Beach man suspected in storage room break-ins

A Carolina Beach man arrested early Wednesday morning is suspected of breaking into over a dozen storage rooms at several locations near Freeman Park.

According to officials, Carolina Beach police received a 911 call just before 1 a.m. from a homeowner in the 1700 block of Canal Drive saying someone was trying to breaking into a storage room under their residence.

Officers arrived at the scene and managed to locate the suspect, 29-year-old Joshua Lynn Jackson, at a different residence in the 1700 block of Carolina Beach Avenue North. Police spotted Jackson using a pry bar to break into the home's storage room, officials said.

Police took Jackson into custody and charged him with attempted break and entering, and possession of burglary tools.

After further investigation, officers discovered that approximately 15 storage doors at different locations in the area had been damaged.

Jackson was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $25,000 bond.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

If you believe you were a victim in this incident, please contact the Carolina Beach Police Department at 910-458-2540.

Copyright 2017 WECT All Rights Reserved.