Bladenboro getting grant money to help with hurricane recovery

Gov. Roy Cooper announced that Bladenboro was one of seven NC areas to receive a hurricane recovery grant on Wednesday. (Source: Bladen County Sheriff's Office Website)

A Bladen County town will be getting financial assistance from the state to help with post-Hurricane Matthew cleanup.

Bladenboro is one of seven areas in North Carolina selected to receive hurricane recovery grants, according to a release from the NC Department of Commerce on Wednesday.

The $126,720 Bladenboro is getting will be used to help with the removal of trees, storm debris and sediment clogging the main drainage system in the town.

"Many North Carolinians are still on the road to recovery from Hurricane Matthew, and these grants will help communities with key efforts to rebuild," Gov. Roy Cooper said in the release.

The six other areas getting grants on Wednesday are Greene County, Snow Hill, Elizabeth City, Farmville, Ayden and Winterville.

Fair Bluff in Columbus County, which suffered extensive damage due to flooding from the hurricane, recently received a $1.7 million grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.