New Hanover County Board of Education extends Markley's contract

The contract of New Hanover County Schools superintendent Dr. Tim Markley was extended through June 30, 2021 after a vote by the New Hanover County Board of Education Tuesday night. (Source: WECT)

The contract of New Hanover County Schools superintendent Dr. Tim Markley was extended through June 30, 2021, after a vote by the New Hanover County Board of Education Tuesday night.

"The Board of Education has completed its annual evaluation of Dr. Timothy Markley, Superintendent of New Hanover County Schools, and is pleased with the direction our system is taking," Board Chairman Edward B. Higgins said in a statement during Tuesday night's meeting. "The Board appreciates the superintendent’s leadership and foresight as we continue to deliver high-quality education to all students in New Hanover County Schools as evident in increased graduation rates and test scores. The opening of the Career-Technical High School (SEA-Tech) is one of the many innovating programs offered to enhance our students’ learning opportunities.

"We are confident that Dr. Markley’s dedication to the New Hanover County Schools will continue to serve us well as we strive to meet the ever-changing needs of our students and the community."

The board announced that Markley's $200,000 annual salary will rise by $5,000 on July 1. He will get additional $5,000 raises on July 1 in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Markley would have to pay a fee if he were to leave his position before the end of his contract for any reason other than termination by the board, permanent disability or death. The fee would be:

$100,000 if he leaves prior to July 1, 2018

$75,000 if he leaves between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019

$50,000 if he leaves between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020

$25,000 if he leaves between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.