WPD: Man shot and killed on Campbell Street

Wilmington police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Campbell Street Wednesday afternoon.

According to Cathryn Lindsay, spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, the shooting occurred just before noon in the 900 block of Campbell Street near the intersection with Tenth Street.

WPD on scene of a shooting in the 900-block of Campbell St. Intersection at 10th and Campbell currently closed. Pls find an alternate route — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) June 7, 2017

Cathryn said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Police were alerted to the shooting by ShotSpotter, the city's gunfire-detection system, and a 911 call, Cathryn added.

If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” and starting the text with “Tip708.”

Copyright 2017 WECT All Rights Reserved.