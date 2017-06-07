Coffee shop pays back wages after federal complaint

Coffee shop owner said an honest mistake was the cause of the violation. (Source: WECT)

A local coffee shop has paid back wages to six employees, after a federal complaint was lodged against the company.

Bitty & Beau’s opened in Wilmington in January of 2016 with a focus on employing people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The owner, Amy Wright, who has 2 children with Down Syndrome, said an oversight with the way they structured their unpaid internship program resulted in the finding of non-compliance with the US Department of Labor.

Wright said all Bitty & Beau’s employees start with a 6 week unpaid internship, to determine if they are a good fit for the job at the coffee shop without having to go through a hiring and firing process. Since the company’s inception, Wright says about 40 interns have gone through training.

During that internship program, 6 of those unpaid interns processed credit card transactions for customers. Because the credit card transactions go through a company in California, they are considered “interstate commerce,” and unpaid interns are not legally allowed to engage in interstate commerce.

“It was an honest to God mistake,” Wright explained, saying that as a new business owner, she was not aware of this nuance with the law.

According to US Department of Labor Regional Administrator Michael D’Aquino, “This wage and hour compliance action resulted in six workers receiving more than $2,200 in back wages to compensate them for time they spent in training without being paid. The back wages have been paid, and the employer has agreed to comply with the law in the future.”

Wright said she also paid dozens of other interns who had not processed credit card transactions for their time during their previously unpaid internships at Bitty & Beau’s, even though that was not required.

Because of the recent federal complaint, Wright said they have now done away with their unpaid internship program.

Copyright 2017 WECT All Rights Reserved.