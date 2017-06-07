Summer Pop-Ups offer summer fun for the family

Cape Fear Museum will offer drop-in programs throughout the summer.

The summer pop-ups offer quick activities that are designed to encourage discovery through hands-on learning.

Adult participation is required.

Programs are 20-30 minutes long. There will be a new theme each week.

The pop-ups are free for members or come with general admission.

Dates:

Monday, June 12 – Saturday, June 17, 2017

Monday, June 19 – Saturday, June 24, 2017

Monday, June 26 – Saturday, July 1, 2017

Times: Offered at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Carolina in the Morning’s Molly Oak will have live interviews starting at 5 a.m. to give you a sneak peek of the activities this summer.

