Summer Pop-Ups offer summer fun for the family

Cape Fear Museum will offer drop-in programs throughout the summer.
The summer pop-ups offer quick activities that are designed to encourage discovery through hands-on learning.
Adult participation is required.
Programs are 20-30 minutes long. There will be a new theme each week.
The pop-ups are free for members or come with general admission.
Dates:
Times: Offered at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Carolina in the Morning’s Molly Oak will have live interviews starting at 5 a.m. to give you a sneak peek of the activities this summer.
