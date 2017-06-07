Woman says family's safety is at risk after two cars crash into her yard

She said drivers speed through the neighborhood and ignore the stop sign near her home. (Source: Laura Mundell)

Laura Mundell said drivers using her neighborhood as a cut through are putting her family's safety at risk.

She said November 15, a car slammed into her SUV before driving off. According to the police report, the crash caused more than f$5,000 in damage. Last week she said another car took out her fence and damaged her yard.

Mundell lives on Sutton Drive in Wilmington.

She said drivers speed through the neighborhood and ignore the stop sign near her home.

Mundell, who rents her home, explained her landlord put up a barrier to keep cars out but received a letter from the city telling her to remove the barrier, citing its height.

