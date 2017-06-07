Police identify man shot near Campus Edge Condominiums

Hill was shot in the leg, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. (Source: WECT)

Wilmington police have identified a man who was shot near the Campus Edge Condominiums Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the 400 block of Racine Drive just before 2 p.m. Tuesday after a 911 caller reported a man, now identified as Darnell Jermaine Hill, 38, of Wilmington, was lying in the road with a possible gunshot wound.

Hill was shot in the leg, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses at the scene said after hearing gunfire they saw a car drive through a fence by some dumpsters in the apartment complex.

No suspect information is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

