Towing company stresses importance of 'Move over Law' after crash

Thomas Towing and Transport was a victim of a motorist not obeying the Move Over Law. (Source: Tom Toby | Facebook)

North Carolina adopted the "Move Over Law" in 2002, which protects law enforcement officers, emergency responders and utility workers, including towing companies, stopped alongside the roads.

The law says drivers must pull into the lane furthest away from the authorized vehicle if the roadway has at least two lanes of traffic in one direction. If there is only one lane of traffic, drivers should reduce speed and be prepared to stop.

Thomas Towing and Transport was a victim of a driver not obeying this law this week in Wilmington on Highway 17 North.

According to the towing company, the tow truck driver was on the scene of an accident loading up a truck when he noticed drivers were not slowing down. A truck slammed into the tow truck. In this case, the tow driver was not seriously injured, as he was in the cab.

The law carries a strict punishment.

Effective July 1, 2006, fines increased to $500 along with the possibility of being charged with a felony if a collision occurs that results in serious injury or death.

According to the NC Highway Patrol, 64 drivers in southeastern North Carolina were cited for violating the law in 2016. A dozen drivers were cited between New Hanover and Brunswick counties; 25 were cited in Pender and Columbus counties; 27 were cited in Bladen County.

Thomas Towing and Transport will explain why it is so important to follow this law tonight on WECT News at 5:30.

