SLIDESHOW: Rare Superfortress flies into Wilmington

FIFI, a rare Boeing B-29 Superfortress, flew into the Wilmington International Airport Thursday.

The Commemorative Air Force plane, one of just two remaining airworthy B-29s in the world, arrived at ILM on June 15 and will be part of a public event June 16-18. The B-29 and other planes will be on display at Air Wilmington at 1999 Hall Drive. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The donation cost for ramp access is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 11-17. Children 10 and under are free. The airplanes will be on static display when not in the air.

For more information on the event or to book a ride on one of the planes, click here.

