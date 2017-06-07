City council OKs budget in first vote

The Wilmington City Council voted in favor for the city's 2017-18 in its first vote Tuesday night. (Source: WECT)

Council now is expected to adopt the $217 million budget in its June 20 meeting.

The consent agenda, which include three items that involved the Wilmington Police Department, passed by a unanimous vote.

One of the resolutions continues an agreement between the WPD and New Hanover County Schools to assign four police officers to schools. Another resolution authorized an agreement to assign three WPD officers to the Housing Authority while a third renewed a lease agreement for horse stables for the WPD Mounted Unit.

Wilmington Downtown, Inc., was awarded a contract to provide services in the Municipal Services District. According to material prepared for council, among the services WDI will provide will include "increased safety, enhanced cleaning, economic development, improved physical appearance and marketing of the area."

Council members voted to continue two items on the agenda - a resolution that would close a portion of Dock Street near the Riverwalk and an ordinance to rezone 6.95 acres located at 927 Military Cutoff Road for a commercial shopping center.

