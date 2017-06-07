Statesville City Councilman claims argument turned physical

Two city council members in North Carolina got into a heated exchange, and one says the argument turned physical and left him injured. (Source: WECT)

Two city council members in North Carolina got into a heated exchange, and one says the argument turned physical and left him injured.

Media outlets report the alleged incident between Statesville councilmen Roy West and Jarrod Phifer happened Monday evening during a closed-door meeting.

Phifer, through personal injury attorney Todd Hollis, says he was left with a broken knee and sprained thumb.

West says he was angry with Phifer and they exchanged words, but denies that a physical altercation took place. He says he told Phifer he "didn't appreciate" Phifer's recent Statesville Record & Landmark opinion piece, in which Phifer called him an "elderly, privileged, bitter, bigoted man."

Tuesday morning, a criminal summons taken out by private warrant was served on West for misdemeanor assault and battery and communicating threats.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

