Man charged with slaying Durham 7-year-old denied bond

The man accused of killing a 7-year-old boy in Durham on Sunday was denied bond at a brief court appearance Wednesday morning.

Devon Maurice Fowler, 28, of Junction Road in Durham, is charged with murder and felony conspiracy in the death of 7-year-old Kamari Munerlyn. At the hearing, prosecutors said they think he had co-conspirators, but they haven’t yet been identified.

U.S. Marshals arrested Fowler at the Extended Stay America on Bluestone Drive in Raleigh. He had been booked into jail 12:10 a.m. Wednesday.

Extra security was on hand for the bond hearing later Wednesday morning, and a number of family and friends of Kamari were in attendance.

“I just can’t still believe this is happening to me. My son didn’t deserve this. He really didn’t. He didn’t deserve this at all. I’m hoping that he didn’t feel no pain and he’s with the Lord now,” said Kamari’s father, Theo Munerlyn after the hearing.

The boy was shot as he rode in a Honda Pilot SUV with his mother and eight others. The group had just left a local pool when shots were fired into the vehicle at about 5 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Hillandale Road and Peppertree Street.

The boy died at a hospital around 5:45 p.m., according to police.

The Kamari’s mother had earlier said that she knew who committed the crime.

Durham police said on Tuesday that they were following “promising leads” in the case.

At Wednesday’s hearing, a prosecutor said that officials haven’t decided whether or not to pursue a charge of capital murder, which could carry the death penalty. It’s been more than a decade since North Carolina executed anyone.

Fowler has 19 prior convictions, the most recent being a conviction for possession of a stolen firearm in 2015, a prosecutor said.