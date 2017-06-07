Cacok receives plaque from NCAA

UNCW forward Devontae Cacok has been honored by the NCAA for leading the country in field goal percentage last season. (Source: UNCW)

UNCW forward Devontae Cacok has been honored by the NCAA for leading the country in field goal percentage last season.

Cacok, who connected on 80 percent of his shots, received a plaque from the NCAA on Tuesday.

The team posted video of the presentation on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.