Former High School stars have Major League dreams

With their college baseball careers in the rear-view mirror, it’s now a waiting game for Collin Thacker and Bryan Sammons as the Major League Baseball draft approaches.



Thacker, who is a New Hanover graduate, played at Gardner-Webb, and had high hopes for his senior season. He was selected as preseason first-team All-America, but he battled injuries.



“The one team that has expressed the most interest is the (Baltimore) Orioles,” Thacker said. “They have contacted me after the season and I have sent them all my medical files and all that stuff.”



Former Hoggard Viking Sammons was a left-handed starter at Western Carolina and is hoping to hear his name called early in the draft.



“The (Atlanta) Braves and the (Cleveland) Indians have both given me rounds, and they have talked about top 10 rounds,” he said.



Teams like Sammons’ size and the way he spins the ball.

“Most games I have been told I was 88 to 89 (mph), to 91, 92 and I have touched 94 a couple of times this year,” Sammons said.

For Thacker, who is listed at 5-foot-9, size hasn’t been an advantage. It’s been an uphill battle.



“Everyone has told me that I am too small, or that Gardner-Webb wasn’t going to turn me into the player that I am,” Thacker said. “I just keep surviving, and seeing how it goes.”



The MLB draft is June 12-14. The Minnesota Twins have the No. 1 pick.



