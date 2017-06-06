Sharks fall 3-2 in extra innings to Holly Springs

With a steady rain and extra innings, the Sharks come up just short at home against the Holly Springs Salamanders.



In the 10th, the Salamanders put together 3 hits and scored a run on Peyton Isaacson’s 3rd RBI of the night. In the bottom of the inning, the Sharks went down in short order to fall to 0-3 at home this summer and 2-4 overall. The Salamanders are now 3-3 on the year and 3-1 on the road.



Nick Biancalana (1-0) picks up his first win of the season after blowing the save in the ninth inning. Evan Brabrand drops to 0-1 on the year for Wilmington.



Wilmington hits the road tomorrow and heads to Edenton for the second time this summer. The Sharks won the first matchup 7-5 over the Steamers. First pitch from Hicks Field is at 7:05