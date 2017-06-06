Wrightsville Beach votes against pavilion proposal

Wrightsville Beach's planning board voted against recommending a conditional use permit for a proposed pavilion at St. Therese's Catholic Church.

Town Manager Tim Owens said the board voted 4-1 against the pavilion proposal, which caused concern among neighbors of the church. Residents said they were worried about parking issues and overcrowding, and Owens said that added noise and the character of the surrounding neighborhood were mentioned at Tuesday's meeting.

The conditional use permit request will be brought up before the town Board of Aldermen in either July or August.

