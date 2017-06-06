Wilmington names new city attorney

The Wilmington City Council named John D. Joye as its new city attorney on Tuesday night. He replaces Bill Wolak, who retired in February.

June 26 is Joye's first day on the job in Wilmington.

Joye has more than 20 years of government experience, beginning as an assistant district attorney for the 26th judicial district in Charlotte, and then as an assistant city attorney at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department from 2000-2006.

Since 2006, Joye has served as lead attorney and general counsel for the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) and the region’s Metropolitan Transit Commission.

While in Charlotte, Joye gained experience in many areas of local government, including zoning and land use, code enforcement, contract negotiations, financing, policy development and construction. Joye got his a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1993 from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his law degree from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1997.

