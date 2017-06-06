Fair Bluff still weighing options for spending $1.7M grant

The town of Fair Bluff is still deciding on how to spend a Golden LEAF Foundation grant. (Source: WECT)

Fair Bluff is not spending any grant money before the town gets it.

Mayor Billy Hammond said Tuesday night some issues need to be resolved before the town receives the funding. Fair Bluff suffered extensive damage during flooding from Hurricane Matthew and was awarded $1.7 million from the Golden LEAF Foundation.

The town cannot use the money to buy a building or land for the town hall or visitor's center, Hammond said, but funds can be used to add on to the former BB&T building that houses the current town hall and police operations.

However, Hammond said that building is tied up in a lease until August of 2018.

Town leaders will discuss options again, but they must first deal with the town budget at a meeting/hearing scheduled for June 20.

