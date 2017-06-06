Leland Town Council files appeal of H2GO permit

Citing concerns about wastewater flowing into the Brunswick River, the Town of Leland is appealing a state permit issued for the proposed H2GO reverse osmosis plant.

In a news release sent Tuesday evening, the Leland Town Council said it is appealing "on behalf of the best interest of its citizens and the environment."

The town filed a petition for a contested case hearing stating that the NC Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) issued the permit to H2GO based on information that failed to include an adequate engineering alternative analysis. The analysis requires the most environmentally sound alternative be selected from the reasonably cost-effective options.

The petition was filed on June 5 and the case is scheduled to be heard in the Brunswick County courthouse the week of Oct. 9.

Among the Leland Town Council's chief concerns with the DEQ's issuance of a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit to H2GO was the permit's authorization of the discharge of one million gallons per day of wastewater brine concentrate into the Brunswick River. The release said the river is primary fishery nursery area and that the potential is there for the wastewater to expand to two million gallons per day upon possible expansion of the plant.

Leland's Town Council anticipates that the hearing will reveal that H2GO did not adequately consider other options for providing potable water for its customers -- a majority of which are Town of Leland citizens -- and that the permit decision will be reversed.

"The Town Council considers the proposed reverse osmosis water plant a burdensome and unnecessary project for the citizens of the Town and the sanitary district service area," the release read. "Residents have signed petitions and expressed their discontent with the proposed plant to the Leland Town Council. The Council has confidence that Brunswick County Public Utilities can continue to provide safe, clean drinking water in a cost-effective manner for the foreseeable future."

