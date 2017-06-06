Boil water advisory in place in Chadbourn - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

CHADBOURN, NC (WECT) -

A boil water advisory has been issued for the Town of Chadbourn.

Town manager Trey Burke called the WECT newsroom around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday to say the boil water advisory will remain in place indefinitely. Burke said the advisory is needed because a contractor hit a fire hydrant with a vehicle.

