First Act: 'The Laramie Project' explores the impact of a hate crime on small town

A play based on a crime that made national headlines is coming to Wilmington.

The Laramie Project explores the impact of a hate crime on a small community.

In the aftermath of the killing of Matthew Shepard in 1998, members of the Tectonic Theater Project conducted 200 interviews with residents of Laramie, Wyoming, where the crime took place.

Shepard, 21, was kidnapped, beaten, tied to a fence and left to die. He was targeted by his two attackers because he was gay.

The Laramie Project, a play based on the interviews with Laramie residents, debuted in 2000.

This week, actors in Wilmington will perform the show at the Cape Fear Playhouse.

“I think one of the most important things it’s exploring is the reaction of a community to a crisis or an event that puts them on the map,” said Holli Saperstein, who acts in the show. “I think the thing that you’re going to come from this is the feeling that there is the best of humanity is our sense of community and how we pull together in an event like this.”

