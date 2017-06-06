New Hanover grad invited to Hornets' workout

Kadeem Allen has been invited to work out for the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. (Source: Tucson.com)

Kadeem Allen, a Wilmington native who played college basketball at Arizona, is one of six players invited to participate in pre-NBA draft workouts with the Charlotte Hornets.

Allen, a 6-foot-2 guard at Arizona who made the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team as a senior last season, is scheduled to work out for the Hornets on Wednesday. Online scouting reports have Allen slated to end up on an NBA summer league team roster although he is in the second round to undrafted category on some draft boards.

A New Hanover High School graduate, Allen was the National Junior College Player of the year in 2014 before playing his final two seasons at Arizona. He averaged 9.8 points and 4.0 rebounds per game for the Wildcats while starting 33 of 34 games his senior season.

On Wednesday in Charlotte, Allen will join Wake Forest's Austin Arians, Notre Dame's V.J. Beachem, Davidson's Jack Gibbs, Gonzaga's Przemek Karnowski and Louisville's Mangok Mathiang at the Hornets' workouts.

